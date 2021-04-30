Case dismissed against suspect in Waushara County crash that killed child

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The case against a Waushara County man charged in a crash that took the life of a 6-year old girl has been dismissed.

According to online court records and Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink, the ruling from Waushara County Judge Guy Dutcher came Friday morning after a hearing. At the hearing, Dr. Thomas Speech with the Winnebago Health Institute testified Carl Mullenix, 77, of Plainfield was not mentally competent to assist in his defense. He also told the judge Mullenix would not become competent within the legal amount of time for the case to proceed, 12 months.

Mullenix had been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle and causing great bodily harm by reckless driving.

The wreck happened at about 7:15am in February of 2020 on Highway 73 in the Town of Oasis near Plainfield.

Investigators said Mullenix was driving his truck on the shoulder of the road when he struck two little girls trying to get on a school bus.

Six year old Maryana Kranz was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 4-year-old sister was also injured.

