Advertisement

Case dismissed against suspect in Waushara County crash that killed child

Court ruled defendant not competent to stand trial
Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home
Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home(WSAW)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The case against a Waushara County man charged in a crash that took the life of a 6-year old girl has been dismissed.

According to online court records and Waushara County District Attorney Matthew Leusink, the ruling from Waushara County Judge Guy Dutcher came Friday morning after a hearing. At the hearing, Dr. Thomas Speech with the Winnebago Health Institute testified Carl Mullenix, 77, of Plainfield was not mentally competent to assist in his defense. He also told the judge Mullenix would not become competent within the legal amount of time for the case to proceed, 12 months.

Mullenix had been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle and causing great bodily harm by reckless driving.

The wreck happened at about 7:15am in February of 2020 on Highway 73 in the Town of Oasis near Plainfield.

Investigators said Mullenix was driving his truck on the shoulder of the road when he struck two little girls trying to get on a school bus.

Six year old Maryana Kranz was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 4-year-old sister was also injured.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
REPORT: Aaron Rodgers has told Packers he does not want to return to team
Crews responded to a car vs. cow crash early Thursday near the town of Easton.
Crews respond to car vs. cow crash
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Wausau mail processing operations to move to Green Bay facility
White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness

Latest News

Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
UPDATE: DOJ releases names of those involved in Weston critical incident
2.5 million in Wisconsin getting COVID-19 vaccine; 1 in 3 fully vaccinated
On Friday, April 30, 2021 Gov. Tony Evers appointed UW-Stevens Point freshman Brianna Tucker to...
UW-Stevens Point student appointed to UW Board of Regents
An early chance of a shower north, then partly cloudy and breezy. Another chance of an isolated...
First Alert Weather: Warm Saturday with wet weather returning Sunday