Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club of Wausau competes for $100K grant

The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau is a finalist for a $100,000 grant through IMPACT 100 Greater...
The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau is a finalist for a $100,000 grant through IMPACT 100 Greater Wausau, a women’s philanthropic organization.
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau is a finalist for a $100,000 grant through IMPACT 100 Greater Wausau, a women’s philanthropic organization.

The club’s Teen Cuisine program is what caught the eye of IMPACT 100. It allows teens to learn how to cook healthy meals.

“With the support of our club staff, they get to try new foods. read recipes, work together all while making healthy choices,” said Malya Reed, the 2021 Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year.

If they win the grant, club organizers say the money would help get the program out of the existing art room and into a new kitchen.

“It’s really hard to teach a group of kids in the art room. the art room is not meant for cooking. and it’s harder to do it when you only have one burner,” Reed said.

“We want to make sure every kid has their outlet. that every kid has a sense of belonging when they walk through our doors. and the boys and girls club means there’s something for every kid in our community,” said Kim Larsen, Chief Operating Officer for the Boys and Girls Club of Wausau.

The grant will also go beyond the kitchen. Larsen said the money would also go toward building and revamping a new garden space for the center.

The club is competing against Rise Up Central Wisconsin, Inc. and Patriot K9s of Wisconsin.

The two not selected won’t go empty-handed. The organizations will each win $6,000.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
Crews responded to a car vs. cow crash early Thursday near the town of Easton.
Crews respond to car vs. cow crash
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
REPORT: Aaron Rodgers has told Packers he does not want to return to team
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Portage County man convicted of killing wife’s lover asks for new trial

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 file photo, Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27)...
Packers select Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with #29 overall pick
Restaurants Face Worker Shortage 4/29/2021
Restaurants Face Worker Shortage 4/29/2021
A shortage of workers is causing restaurants to continue to struggle serving customers across...
Restaurants in desperate need of workers
Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art reopens with international competition
Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art reopens by hosting international competition