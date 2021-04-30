Boys and Girls Club of Wausau competes for $100K grant

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of Wausau is a finalist for a $100,000 grant through IMPACT 100 Greater Wausau, a women’s philanthropic organization.

The club’s Teen Cuisine program is what caught the eye of IMPACT 100. It allows teens to learn how to cook healthy meals.

“With the support of our club staff, they get to try new foods. read recipes, work together all while making healthy choices,” said Malya Reed, the 2021 Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year.

If they win the grant, club organizers say the money would help get the program out of the existing art room and into a new kitchen.

“It’s really hard to teach a group of kids in the art room. the art room is not meant for cooking. and it’s harder to do it when you only have one burner,” Reed said.

“We want to make sure every kid has their outlet. that every kid has a sense of belonging when they walk through our doors. and the boys and girls club means there’s something for every kid in our community,” said Kim Larsen, Chief Operating Officer for the Boys and Girls Club of Wausau.

The grant will also go beyond the kitchen. Larsen said the money would also go toward building and revamping a new garden space for the center.

The club is competing against Rise Up Central Wisconsin, Inc. and Patriot K9s of Wisconsin.

The two not selected won’t go empty-handed. The organizations will each win $6,000.

