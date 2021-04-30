Advertisement

6-week-old kitten returned after theft from Safe Haven pet sanctuary

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay says a 6-week old tuxedo kitten was stolen on April 29,...
Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay says a 6-week old tuxedo kitten was stolen on April 29, 2021(Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary (used with permission))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The founder of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary says a 6-week-old kitten was returned after reports of its theft hit social media.

Elizabeth Feldhausen, founder of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, tells Action 2 News one of two women they were looking for returned the kitten Thursday evening. Feldhausen said they initially thought one of the women took the kitten out in a bag covered by her sweater. Feldhausen says that woman returned the kitten but both women are accusing the other of taking it.

Feldhausen believes police have talked at least one of the women, but Action 2 News was not able to confirm that.

Feldhausen said the 6-week-old kitten, named Moira, was in a litter that isn’t weaned yet. She feared the kitten’s health could be in danger. Safe Haven, 151 N. Broadway, is a cat shelter serving primarily cats with special needs.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
REPORT: Aaron Rodgers has told Packers he does not want to return to team
Crews responded to a car vs. cow crash early Thursday near the town of Easton.
Crews respond to car vs. cow crash
White farmers sue seeking government loan forgiveness
Highway 29
Ground broken on new Highway 29 interchange
After more than 800 birds invaded Patrick Belleville's Torrance, California, home, he worked...
‘We walked right into a nightmare’: Family home overrun by more than 800 birds

Latest News

An early chance of a shower north, then partly cloudy and breezy. Another chance of an isolated...
First Alert Weather: A bright Friday, changeable weekend weather
Selecting And Maintaining Healthy Trees
Selecting And Maintaining Healthy Trees
Lots of sunshine and mild today. Warmer on Saturday, ch. showers or a storm late or at night.
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast
Arbor Day
Trees 101: Arborist shares tips on planting and caring for healthy trees
Fishing Opener Need To Knows
Fishing Opener Need To Knows