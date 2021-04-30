6-week-old kitten returned after theft from Safe Haven pet sanctuary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The founder of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary says a 6-week-old kitten was returned after reports of its theft hit social media.

Elizabeth Feldhausen, founder of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, tells Action 2 News one of two women they were looking for returned the kitten Thursday evening. Feldhausen said they initially thought one of the women took the kitten out in a bag covered by her sweater. Feldhausen says that woman returned the kitten but both women are accusing the other of taking it.

Feldhausen believes police have talked at least one of the women, but Action 2 News was not able to confirm that.

Feldhausen said the 6-week-old kitten, named Moira, was in a litter that isn’t weaned yet. She feared the kitten’s health could be in danger. Safe Haven, 151 N. Broadway, is a cat shelter serving primarily cats with special needs.

