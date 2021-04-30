2.5 million in Wisconsin getting COVID-19 vaccine; 1 in 3 fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – 1 in 3 Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, new numbers from the state Department of Health Services show, and two-and-a-half million Wisconsinites have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

The DHS reports the number of Wisconsinites finishing their vaccine regimen jumped from 33.1% Thursday to 33.8% on Friday, which is 1,965,655 people. It was a one-day increase of 35,742 people. Like the state, more than 1/3 of the populations are fully vaccinated in Brown, Door, Forest, Florence, Manitowoc, Menominee and Sheboygan counties. In Door County, more than half of the population is fully vaccinated (50.5%), with 59% getting at least one dose so far.

The state reports a total 2,508,944 Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of vaccine, which is 43.1% of the population. Health experts agree this isn’t enough for herd immunity from COVID-19. Health officials estimate 70% of people need to be infected or fully vaccinated to provide herd immunity for the rest of the population -- if being infected provides long-lasting immunity. The World Health Organization notes that the herd immunity threshold for polio was about 80% and measles is about 95%.

Vaccinators have given a total 4,416,834 shots of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Wisconsin residents and people from out of state, such as people who work in our state. County-by-county vaccination totals are updated below.

Wisconsin continues to find hundreds of new cases of the coronavirus. Results from 4,482 people tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time found 789 new cases in 65 counties, a daily positivity rate of 17.6%. Counting all tests, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate plateaued this week at 3.2% of all tests coming back positive.

Wisconsin is averaging 623 new coronavirus cases per day and should reach a milestone 600,000 early next week, less than 15 months after the state’s first coronavirus case in Madison in February, 2020.

Eight more deaths bring the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,823. Wisconsin is averaging 12 deaths per day over the past 7 days. Since the pandemic began, 1.14% of all coronavirus cases in the state were fatal. County-by-county case and death totals are listed later in this article.

Two deaths were added to the totals in Polk and Wood counties, and one death each was added in Lincoln, Milwaukee, Washington and Waupaca counties.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,444,683 people in Wisconsin were tested at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

598,147 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

29,307 were hospitalized (4.9%)

6,823 died (1.14%)

581,978 are considered recovered (97.3%)

9,079 are active cases (1.5%)

FRIDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 112,270 (42.4%) 93,966 (35.5%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 19,366 (38.7%) 15,451 (30.8%) Dodge (87,839) 30,142 (34.3%) 24,048 (27.4%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,336 (59.0%) 13,980 (50.5%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 38,223 (37.0%) 31,400 (30.4%) Forest (9,004) 3,407 (37.8%) 3,020 (33.5%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,679 (39.1%) 1,488 (34.6%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,151 (37.8%) 5,986 (31.7%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,440 (36.4%) 6,451 (31.6%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 32,599 (41.3%) 27,063 (34.3%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 14,665 (36.3%) 11,772 (29.2%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,012 (44.2%) 1,786 (39.2%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 13,920 (36.7%) 11,910 (31.4%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 78,408 (41.7%) 60,661 (32.3%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 12,934 (31.6%) 10,886 (26.6%) Sheboygan (115,340) 47,895 (41.5%) 38,534 (33.4%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 18,403 (36.1%) 15,219 (29.8%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,431 (30.4%) 6,392 (26.2%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 69,363 (40.3%) 54,447 (31.7%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 198,909 (41.9%) 166,630 (35.1%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 215,068 (39.1%) 170,828 (31.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,508,944 (43.1%) 1,965,655 (33.8%)

Vaccinations by age group:

16-17: 25.3% received a dose/9.0% completed

18-24: 32.5% received a dose/19.9% completed

25-34: 38.9% received a dose/27.5% completed

35-44: 46.9% received a dose/34.3% completed

45-54: 49.4% received a dose/36.0% completed

55-64: 60.2% received a dose/45.5% completed

65+: 80.8% received a dose/75.1% completed

Vaccinations by race/ethnicity:

American Indian: 26.3% received a dose/20.2% completed

Asian: 37.2% received a dose/23.7% completed

Black: 19.7% received a dose/14.0% completed

White: 40.4% received a dose/32.1% completed Hispanic: 25.6% received a dose/17.2% completed Non-Hispanic: 41.6% received a dose/32.9% completed



State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

HOSPITAL READINESS

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 were below average for the first time in four days. The DHS reports 52 patients were admitted in the past 24-hour period compared to a 7-day average of 63 patients per day.

Thursday the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported the state’s 136 hospitals were treating 329 patients, with 93 of them in ICU. That put the number in ICU back below 100 for the first time since April 20. We’ll get an update from the WHA after 3:30 P.M.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating 18 patients, with 2 in ICU. That’s one fewer patient in ICU than Wednesday and 2 fewer patients overall.

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast region had 27 COVID-19 patients, with 7 in ICU. That’s one fewer patient overall compared to Wednesday, but the number in ICU remains the same for a third day.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 257 intensive care beds (17.5% of all ICU beds) are available across the state, and a total 1,788 of all beds (16.0%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 10 open ICU beds (9.6%) among them, and a total 75 open beds (8.8%).

The Northeast region has 35 open ICU beds (16.9%) and 222 open beds of all types (23.2%).

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,705 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,242 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,713 cases (+9) (81 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,127 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,376 cases (+25) (240 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,349 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,351 cases (+4) (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,744 cases (+6) (47 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,312 cases (+8) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,228 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,360 cases (+6) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,709 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 44,216 (+75) (299 deaths)

Dodge – 11,784 cases (+13) (162 deaths)

Door – 2,584 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Douglas – 3,979 cases (+8) (34 deaths)

Dunn – 4,608 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,465 cases (+6) (108 deaths)

Florence - 443 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,304 cases (+17) (110 deaths)

Forest - 955 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,884 cases (+5) (85 deaths)

Green – 3,481 cases (+8) (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,565 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,008 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Iron - 575 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,618 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,311 cases (+5) (109 deaths)

Juneau - 3,123 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,473 cases (+12) (306 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,331 cases (+1) (25 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,680 cases (+10) (81 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,552 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Langlade - 1,990 cases (+2) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,044 cases (+3) (62 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,494 cases (+5) (69 deaths)

Marathon – 14,516 cases (+28) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,111 cases (+7) (66 deaths)

Marquette – 1,369 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Menominee – 798 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 104,845 (+157) (1,298 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,493 cases (+8) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,411 case (+4) (53 deaths)

Oneida - 3,618 case (+3) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,501 cases (+17) (202 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,114 cases (+4) (84 deaths)

Pepin – 850 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,909 cases (+10) (36 deaths)

Polk – 4,376 cases (+20) (46 deaths) (+2)

Portage – 6,694 cases (+3) (68 deaths)

Price – 1,225 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,473 cases (+30) (340 deaths)

Richland - 1,300 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,748 cases (+56) (168 deaths)

Rusk - 1,293 cases (+4) (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,750 cases (+9) (47 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,660 cases (+4) (25 deaths)

Shawano – 4,676 cases (+1) (71 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,659 cases (+8) (138 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,642 cases (+41) (50 deaths)

Taylor - 1,861 cases (+2) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,528 cases (+4) (41 deaths)

Vernon – 1,910 cases (+4) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,236 cases (+2) (40 deaths)

Walworth – 9,383 cases (+9) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,436 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,556 cases (+17) (150 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 43,514 cases (+37) (523 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,727 cases (+5) (118 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,151 cases (33 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,016 cases (+17) (194 deaths)

Wood – 6,970 cases (+19) (79 deaths) (+2)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 309 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Baraga - 570 cases (+5) (34 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,028 cases (+4) (27 deaths)

Delta – 3,211 cases (+12) (69 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,348 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,001 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,443 cases (+5) (32 deaths)

Iron – 941 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 141 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (1 death)

Luce – 177 cases (+3) (1 death)

Mackinac - 394 cases (+1) (3 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Marquette - 4,111 cases (+7) (57 deaths)

Menominee - 1,735 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 397 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 297 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: