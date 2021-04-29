Wisconsin native named head coach for one of Germany’s top soccer teams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin native Jesse Marsch has been named the head coach of RB Leipzig, one of the top soccer teams in Germany in a league known as the Bundesliga. He will take over on the sidelines for the 2021-2022 season.

Marsch is taking the job after leading RB Salzburg, a team based in Austria. He joined Salzburg in the summer of 2019 after coaching Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls for three years.

Marsch is originally from Racine, Wisconsin. He graduated from Case High School in 1991. Marsch went on to play soccer professionally in MLS for 14 years. He also played for the U.S. Men’s National Team twice.

