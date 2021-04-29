Advertisement

Wisconsin native named head coach for one of Germany’s top soccer teams

Jesse Marsch grew up in Racine
Marsch is from Racine, Wisconsin
Marsch is from Racine, Wisconsin
By Tim Elliott
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin native Jesse Marsch has been named the head coach of RB Leipzig, one of the top soccer teams in Germany in a league known as the Bundesliga. He will take over on the sidelines for the 2021-2022 season.

Marsch is taking the job after leading RB Salzburg, a team based in Austria. He joined Salzburg in the summer of 2019 after coaching Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls for three years.

Marsch is originally from Racine, Wisconsin. He graduated from Case High School in 1991. Marsch went on to play soccer professionally in MLS for 14 years. He also played for the U.S. Men’s National Team twice.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Portage County man convicted of killing wife’s lover asks for new trial
The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter said a cat was left outside on April 28.
Police contacted after cat in carrier left outside overnight at Marshfield pet shelter
Beekeeper Joey Venekamp found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby...
Man, 70, mowing lawn dies after getting attacked by hundreds of bees

Latest News

Mostly cloudy with showers possible this afternoon.
First Alert Weather: A few showers today, brighter heading toward the weekend
Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and perhaps a storm this afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast
Two Hearts Dog Park Fundraiser
Two Hearts Dog Park Fundraiser
Crews responded to a car vs. cow crash early Thursday near the town of Easton.
Crews respond to car vs. cow crash