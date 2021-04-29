Advertisement

Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art reopens with international competition

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art is opening its doors for the first time in months for its International Biennial Portrait Competition.

The museum will open Thursday from 12 to 5 p.m., followed by a reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

WMOCA Director David Hummer says the museum will display 52 pieces of artwork from around the world.

“We’ve got work here from China, Peru, Spain, Germany, and England,” Hummer said. “And then from New York to LA.”

One artist will win the “Best in Show” Award at the reception, which includes a $2,000 prize from WMOCA and a $4,000 award and full-page ad with Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine, according to Hummer.

Hummer says artists are excited to physically showcase their artwork, compared to how they have shown it throughout the pandemic.

“We converted to virtual exhibitions instead, but it’s just not the same,” Hummer explained. “You have to see work in person.”

Hummer says the competition kicks off the museum resuming to normal operation. WMOCA will stay open Thursday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

