Wausau dog park to open June 5, final fundraiser set for Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The 2 Hearts for Deb foundation will hold a memorial fundraiser Saturday at Bunkers in Wausau to try and meet their goal for a new dog park downtown Wausau.

Deb Stolzman, a dog lover that passed away from stage four glioblastoma in July of 2019. The park will be named in her honor. 2 Hearts Dog Park symbolizes a drawing of two hearts that Deb drew for Brian before she passed and the organization Brian started shortly after.

“During the whole process of dealing with cancer and surgeries. The dogs were always there. We’d sneak them into the hospital and it just made her day,” Brian Stolzman, Deb’s husband.

Throughout her life, Deb rescued many dogs and even acted as the first president for the New Life Pet Adoption Center located in Marathon. Brian said while the foundation has held many events, this memorial dog park is the perfect way to honor her long term.

“We did this for Deb and for the city of Wausau. Downtown Wausau is such a great city and has so much to offer. And now this is just going to be part of the piece of the puzzle, and it’s going to have Deb’s name on it. Cancer can’t take that away, nobody can take that away.”

Over the last year, the foundation has steadily raised money for the park but feels one last fundraiser would get them to meet their goal.

From 4-7 p.m. there will be a raffle and live music along with other events.

During the last month, Chatterbox and Bunkers sold raffle tickets for Saturday’s event.

The dog park will be located on South 4th Street behind the Wausau Post Office. The memorial signage is set to go up in mid-May with the park opening soon after on June 5.

