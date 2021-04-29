UWSP softball splits non-conference twin bill with Pioneers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point softball team (18-13) split a home non-conference doubleheader with UW-Platteville (12-12) on Wednesday. UWSP posted a seven-spot in the sixth to run-rule UWP, 9-1, but came up empty in a 3-0 loss in game two.

Maddie Candre (St. Charles, Ill./East) picked up two hits in each game, giving her nine multi-hit games this month. She drove in a run and scored another.

Lauren Luedtke (Lomira, Wis./Lomira) and Sara Traxel (Oak Creek, Wis./Oak Creek) had three hits apiece on the day. Luedtke drove in a run and Traxel scored a run.

Sammy Buerger (Oshkosh, Wis./North), Megan Lawrence (Antioch, Ill./Antioch Community), Kally VanLaanen (Green Bay, Wis./Ashwaubenon) and Rachael Wakefield (River Falls, Wis./River Falls) each collected two hits. VanLaanen and Wakefield each had two RBI. Buerger and Lawrence each drove in one and the duo combined for three runs scored.

Game 1 - UWSP 9, UWP 1 (6)

The game started as a pitcher’s duel with no hits on either side until the third. VanLaanen got UWSP’s first knock with a one-out single up the middle. Lawrence walked and Candre gave UWSP a 1-0 lead with an RBI single. The Pointers tacked on another in the inning on a wild pitch.

The Pioneers got on the board in the fifth without a hit. A walk, sac bunt, wild pitch and a sac fly produced the tally.

Candre started the bottom of the sixth with her second hit of the game. A sac bunt and a wild pitch moved her to third. Buerger plated the run with a single to left. Traxel followed with a single and Madi Greenaberg (Downers Grove, Ill./North) drew a walk to load the bases. Wakefield pushed two runs home on a single up the middle. Becca Geiyer (Grayslake, Ill./Warren Township)drew a free pass to load the bases again. VanLaanen kept the frame going with a two-RBI single. Lawrence drove in another with a single and, with two away, Luedtke reached on an infield single as the walk-off run crossed the plate.

Makenna Tkach (Streator, Ill./Marquette Academy) tossed a complete game to earn her 13th victory of the season. She struck out three and scattered just three hits.

Game 2 - UWSP 0, UWP 3

The Pioneers turned a leadoff hit in the first into a run.

In the second, Traxel and Wakefield had singles, but UWSP couldn’t get a run home to tie the game.

Delaney Kunkel (Manhattan, Ill./Lincoln Way West) and Candre had hits in the third. Again, UWSP was held without a run.

The Pioneers pushed home two runs in the fourth on two hits and two walks for a 3-0 lead.

In the fifth, Buerger and Luedtke got hits, but UWSP left two on base. Traxel led off the sixth with a single. Walks by Greenaberg and Geiyer loaded the bases, but again UWSP was held without a run. Candre and Lawrence had hits in the seventh, but both were stranded in scoring position.

Lauren Lindahl (Shakopee, Minn./Shakopee), Allie Meyers (Oak Forest, Ill./Oak Forest) and MacKenzie Honish (Oconto, Wis./Oconto) each tossed 2.0 innings. Lindahl and Honish each had a strikeout.

The Pointers return to league play with a twin bill at UW-River Falls on Friday (April 30). First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.

