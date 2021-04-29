Advertisement

UWSP Child Learning and Care Center gets national award

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Department of Education is honoring UWSP’s Child Learning and Care Center with its Green Ribbon Schools award.

The award recognizes the Helen R. Godfrey Center for its achievements in reducing its carbon footprint, promoting the wellness of students and staff, and providing environmental education.

“We just do a lot of environmentally conscious things within our center. A lot of our programming is also done throughout the community. Last Friday we took our children to Schmeekle and we spent the entire morning there. We did a picnic and we talked a lot about what Schmeekle is and why it’s important and just about the impact that we have on the environment,” said Educational Assistant Teacher Hannah Juza.

“Sometimes I think childcare centers think it’s very difficult to get kids outside. Imagine trying to get 20 kids dressed and outside every day. And we do it rain or snow or whatever, we have these little muddy buddies that we zip up,” said Program Assistant RoxAnne Forrest.

The Learning and Childcare Center is one of only three early learning centers in the country to get the green ribbon award this year.

“We teach them simple things, like turning off the lights, using only one paper towel, that kind of stuff. But there’s even just a grander scheme where you teach them about being kind to one another and teaching them social and emotional competence and kindness. But we’re also teaching them that same philosophy about their environment,” said Juza.

Lessons include respect for all living creatures. They are taught wildlife as small as insects to as large as deer can be observed, but should be left alone. They’re also taught to take care of the spaces around them.

“When the kids go to the park they’ll even work at cleaning up the park, taking care of the park, just having pride in our community,” said Forrest.

The playground is filled with equipment made with recycled materials. They even get to learn hands-on sustainability in their own garden.

“We will grow cucumbers, peppers, that kind of thing, and then we will harvest them together for snack time, so they get to eat the things they’re making,” said Juza.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
Crews responded to a car vs. cow crash early Thursday near the town of Easton.
Crews respond to car vs. cow crash
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Portage County man convicted of killing wife’s lover asks for new trial
The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter said a cat was left outside on April 28.
Police contacted after cat in carrier left outside overnight at Marshfield pet shelter

Latest News

Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art reopens
Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art reopens with international competition
Healthy options for your next meal or snack
Healthy options for your next meal or snack
Child learning center at UWSP receives Green Ribbon Award
Child learning center at UWSP receives Green Ribbon Award
Lincoln Hills youth prison (file photo)
Lincoln Hills youth facing charges for February staff assault