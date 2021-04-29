UWSP baseball rallies to sweep UWEC, remain tied for league lead

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - It took a six-run eighth inning in game two, but the UW-Stevens Point baseball team (20-7, 15-3) completed a sweep of UW-Eau Claire (4-22, 4-14) to keep a hold on the league lead. UWSP pulled out a 2-1 win in game one before the late rally provided a 10-6 win in game two.

Tommy Duddleston (Chicago, Ill./De La Salle Institute) and Quin Henwood (Appleton, Wis./North) each had two hits in both games. Duddleston drove in two and scored twice. Henwood crossed the plate twice.

Bradley Comer (Rhinelander, Wis./Rhinelander) and Payton Nelson (Wausau, Wis./West) each collected three hits on the day. Comer drove in two and scored once. Nelson had one RBI.

Jakob Boos (Littleton, Colo./Heritage), Joey Bartolone (Pewaukee, Wis./Arrowhead) and Kyle Finger (Clintonville, Wis./Clintonville) recorded two RBI apiece over the doubleheader.

Game 1 - UWSP 2, UWEC 1

Comer started UWSP’s second with a single up the middle. Two batters later, Henwood singled and both moved into scoring position on a sac bunt. Finger followed with an RBI as UWSP went in front, 1-0.

In the eighth, Duddleston singled with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch. Aaron Simmons (Franklin, Wis./Franklin) drew a walk and the bases loaded on a single by Nelson. With two down, Lucas Luedtke (River Falls, Wis./River Falls) drove in a run for a 2-0 lead.

The Blugolds got a run back in the bottom of the eighth, but UWSP held on for the win.

Casey Pickering (Naperville, Ill./Neuqua Valley) went 7.0 strong in the start for the win. He struck out nine. Sidney Ferry (Paw Paw, Mich./Homeschooled) tossed the final 2.0 frames for the save.

Game 2 - UWSP 10, UWEC 6

Duddleston and Simmons drew consecutive bases on balls to begin the game. Nelson followed with an RBI double as UWSP went ahead 1-0. UWEC answered back with a run in the bottom of the first.

Back-to-back walks to start the fourth by Luedtke and Henwood sparked another rally. With two away, Boos drove in two with a triple. Duddleston followed with an RBI double and a 4-1 advantage.

Three hits, including a grand slam, in the sixth gave UWEC a 5-4 lead.

Luedtke kicked off the eighth with a double. A single by Henwood and a walk to Brenden Canterbury (Waupaca, Wis./Waupaca)loaded the bases. Finger drew a walk to push home the tying run. Bartolone ripped a single to right to plate two and give UWSP the lead back. Duddleston followed with an RBI single. Comer capped the six-run inning with a two-run, two out single.

Nick Carpenter (Lake Mills, Wis./Lake Mills) went 5.0 in the start and struck out six. Austin Syvertson (Randolph, Wis./Randolph) struck out two in 3.0 innings pitched and picked up the win. Zack Haupt (Carlsbad, Calif./San Dieguito Academy) struck out one in a scoreless ninth.

The Pointers and Blugolds wrap up the season series on Saturday (May 1). First pitch at Zimmermann Field is set for 1:00 p.m.

