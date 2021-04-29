Advertisement

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers has told Packers he does not want to return to team

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 27, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)(Sean Gardner | Getty Images)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -On the day of the NFL draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has told some within the franchise that he does not want to return to Green Bay.

Reports say that Rodgers has been unhappy throughout the offseason, and that team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and head coach Matt LaFleur have all taken trips to visit the QB to try and mend the situation.

As a result of his displeasure, the Packers have offered to extend Rodgers contract to try and reaffirm their commitment to him beyond next year. So far, no deal has been reached.

Rodgers’ future in Green Bay has been murky since draft night last year, when the Packers traded up to take Jordan Love in the first round out of Utah State. Schefter says that part of the future Hall of Famer’s unhappiness stems from that.

