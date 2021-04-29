REPORT: Aaron Rodgers has told Packers he does not want to return to team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -On the day of the NFL draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has told some within the franchise that he does not want to return to Green Bay.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



More on NFL Live now.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Reports say that Rodgers has been unhappy throughout the offseason, and that team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and head coach Matt LaFleur have all taken trips to visit the QB to try and mend the situation.

As a result of his displeasure, the Packers have offered to extend Rodgers contract to try and reaffirm their commitment to him beyond next year. So far, no deal has been reached.

Over the last month, Aaron Rodgers had his agent Dave Dunn fly out to Green Bay for several days of meetings to work through the situation. Rodgers refused a restructure. Wanted an extension. Teams called knowing he wasn’t happy. GB rebuffed them. Offered an extension. No deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Rodgers’ future in Green Bay has been murky since draft night last year, when the Packers traded up to take Jordan Love in the first round out of Utah State. Schefter says that part of the future Hall of Famer’s unhappiness stems from that.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.