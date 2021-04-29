Parasite forecast helps pet owners know where the risk areas are

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Spring is here and that means more time outdoors with our beloved pets. It also means potential risk for parasitic disease transmitted by ticks and mosquitos, which can be deadly to pets and harmful to humans.

The Companion Animal Parasite Council is the leading source on parasitic diseases that threaten the health of pets and people. CAPC released its annual 2021 parasite forecast and corresponding 30-day forecast maps to alert pet owners of pending outbreaks.

Veterinarians, Dr. Craig Prior and Dr. Cassan Pulaski, who are also CAPC members, talked about the forecast maps on Sunrise 7 and how you can use them to take precautions for your pet, such as testing and year-round protection.

You can find the parasite map, broken down by county, where you live HERE.

