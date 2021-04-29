Over 1,000 COVID-19 variant cases discovered in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 1,000 COVID-19 variant cases have been found in Wisconsin by state researchers Thursday, the Department of Health Services reports.

DHS has discovered 1,159 COVID-19 variants of the 10,959 samples tested so far, according to the agency’s COVID-19 dashboard. This is 229 more cases than was reported last week. There were 363 specimen tested in the past week, meaning 63% of COVID-19 cases tested were variants.

Variant B.1.1.7, which was first found circulating in the United Kingdom, had the most new cases of the four variants of concern with 189 new cases. There were 30 new cases reported of variants B.1.427/B.1.429, the strains first found in California, as well as 10 new cases of variant P.1, the strain first found in travelers from Brazil.

There were no new cases of variant B.1.351, the strain originally found circulating in South Africa.

B.1.1.7 B.1.351 B.1.427/B.1.429 P.1 4/29 707 28 394 30 4/22 518 28 364 20 4/15 299 15 259 11 4/8 148 15 216 4

The variant first found in the UK is the most common variant in South Central Wisconsin, showing up in 2.4% of tested samples. Scientists have said the variant from the UK is also the most common variant strain in the U.S.

The strains originally discovered in California are closely behind at 2.3%. Both variants B.1.351 and P.1 are at .1%.

Researchers say all of these variant strains are more easily transmissible and spread more rapidly than the original strain of COVID-19.

DHS confirmed 806 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases ever reported up to 597,358. This is the eleventh day this month that cases have been reported at above 800.

Seventy-three people were hospitalized on Thursday and eight people have died, DHS adds. There have been 6,815 people who have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Dane Co. #1 in the state for at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Dane County has reached the top spot in the state for the percentage of residents who have received at least one COVID-19 shot.

DHS reports the county is at 59% for at least one dose, edging out Door County, which is currently at 58.9%. Door County had held the first place spot for residents with at least one dose since April 2.

About 43.5% of Dane County residents have finished their vaccine series.

Overall in the state, 42.8% of people have received at least one dose and nearly one-third of residents have completed their vaccine series.

Of the more than 4.2 million vaccines administered to Wisconsinites to date, 119,613 of them have been administered this week. This is up from 72,577 reported the day before.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.