Lincoln Hills youth facing charges for February staff assault

IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Criminal charges have been recommended for a teen accused of physically assaulting a corrections officer at Lincoln Hills.

According to the incident report from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault occurred the morning of Feb. 16. Investigators said a corrections officer asked a youth to move to a different table during breakfast. The youth stood up and hit the man in the face several times.

The corrections officer had visible injuries and initially reported he could not see out of one of his eyes. He was taken to the Merrill hospital for treatment.

Upon seeing the incident, another corrections officer said she wrapped her arm around the youth’s torso and guided him to the hallway. He went into his room and closed the door.

The youth was later transported to the Lincoln County Jail after a review of surveillance video.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.