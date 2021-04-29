Advertisement

Lincoln Hills youth facing charges for February staff assault

Lincoln Hills youth prison (file photo)
Lincoln Hills youth prison (file photo)(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMA, Wis. (WSAW) - Criminal charges have been recommended for a teen accused of physically assaulting a corrections officer at Lincoln Hills.

According to the incident report from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault occurred the morning of Feb. 16. Investigators said a corrections officer asked a youth to move to a different table during breakfast. The youth stood up and hit the man in the face several times.

The corrections officer had visible injuries and initially reported he could not see out of one of his eyes. He was taken to the Merrill hospital for treatment.

Upon seeing the incident, another corrections officer said she wrapped her arm around the youth’s torso and guided him to the hallway. He went into his room and closed the door.

The youth was later transported to the Lincoln County Jail after a review of surveillance video.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
Crews responded to a car vs. cow crash early Thursday near the town of Easton.
Crews respond to car vs. cow crash
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Portage County man convicted of killing wife’s lover asks for new trial
The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter said a cat was left outside on April 28.
Police contacted after cat in carrier left outside overnight at Marshfield pet shelter

Latest News

18 surviving cats taken to the Dunn County Humane Society after 15 others found shot and killed.
15 cats shot, killed in western Wisconsin, investigation underway
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 806 new cases, 8 deaths
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers attempts a...
REPORT: Aaron Rodgers has told Packers he does not want to return to team
Saturday Forecast
First Alert Weather: A few showers today, brighter heading toward the weekend