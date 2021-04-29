Kronenwetter sees 12 percent growth in population according to census

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the latest census results, Kronenwetter is seeing saw a 12% increase in population size. The Village also recorded an average income of $84,000 per household. The village community development director Randy Fifrick says the growth started slowly after the housing crisis in 2008 and has picked up recently.

“The last few years we’ve been doing 60 single-family building permits per year, hundreds of multi-family permits. You could see how that can grow your population really quickly,” Fifrick said.

Fifrick says there are many appealing parts about the Village of Kronenwetter, but the location is one thing that attracts people to settle down.

“We’re just south of the Wausau metro area, we’re close to Stevens Point. I think our location has a lot to do with it,” FiFrick said.

The growth in population directly impacts the Village Police Department. Kronenwetter usually has one full-time police officer for every 1,000 people. So far, that equation has paid off.

“Consistently we’re being ranked as a safe community. We want people when they come here to feel safe here,” Fifrick said.

Schools are another aspect of a community impacted by a growing population. Evergreen Elementary School has been keeping its eyes on the population for some time. In fact, they recently built two buildings after a referendum, and those buildings will be put to use right away.

“We’re happy about that because we recognize with the increased population in Kronenwetter and Rothschild we’ll need those additional classrooms to service those students,” Evergreen Elementary Principal Rick Koepke said.

Right now the growth of the Village population is not enough to bring any changes. But preparations are already being taken into account.

“We incorporate all that information into our comprehensive plan, our strategic plan, and our outdoor recreation plans. It’s planning to make sure that we are staying ahead and we’re an area people want to live,” Firfrick said.

