Advertisement

Investigation underway after 15 cats found shot & killed in rural Dunn Co.

By Carla Rogner
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding more than a dozen cats and kittens shot and killed in rural Dunn County late Tuesday night.

A $500 reward is being offered for any information leading to a suspect’s arrest.

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of deceased cats in the area near the Dunnville bottoms in the southwest corner of the township of Spring Brook in Dunn County. When they arrived 18 other cats and kittens were found alive and taken to the Dunn County Humane Society.

Jamie Wagner, Kennel Manager at the humane society responded alongside deputies. She says the scene left her haunted.

“I was not prepared for what I saw,” Wagner said. “I have been working here 15 years, I have seen a lot of things. It was very horrific.”

Wagner said it appeared someone had abandoned the 33 cats on the side of the road with a pile of cat food, then someone shot at them.

“We don’t know the circumstances of why someone would do this or even abandon them in the first place but there is certainly no valid reason to shoot these innocent animals,” she said.

One cat taken back to the shelter sustained a gunshot wound in its back. Aside from being traumatized, all 18 cats are expected to be ok.

Anyone with information should call the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348 or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Portage County man convicted of killing wife’s lover asks for new trial
The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter said a cat was left outside on April 28.
Police contacted after cat in carrier left outside overnight at Marshfield pet shelter
Beekeeper Joey Venekamp found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby...
Man, 70, mowing lawn dies after getting attacked by hundreds of bees

Latest News

The park set to be named the Two Hearts Dog Park looks to honor Deb Stolzman, a dog lover that...
Wausau dog park to open June 5, final fundraiser set for Saturday
CAPC's Parasite Forecast
Parasite forecast helps pet owners know where the risk areas are
Marsch is from Racine, Wisconsin
Wisconsin native named head coach for one of Germany’s top soccer teams
Mostly cloudy with showers possible this afternoon.
First Alert Weather: A few showers today, brighter heading toward the weekend
Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and perhaps a storm this afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Morning Forecast