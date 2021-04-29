Investigation underway after 15 cats found shot & killed in rural Dunn Co.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding more than a dozen cats and kittens shot and killed in rural Dunn County late Tuesday night.

A $500 reward is being offered for any information leading to a suspect’s arrest.

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of deceased cats in the area near the Dunnville bottoms in the southwest corner of the township of Spring Brook in Dunn County. When they arrived 18 other cats and kittens were found alive and taken to the Dunn County Humane Society.

Jamie Wagner, Kennel Manager at the humane society responded alongside deputies. She says the scene left her haunted.

“I was not prepared for what I saw,” Wagner said. “I have been working here 15 years, I have seen a lot of things. It was very horrific.”

Wagner said it appeared someone had abandoned the 33 cats on the side of the road with a pile of cat food, then someone shot at them.

“We don’t know the circumstances of why someone would do this or even abandon them in the first place but there is certainly no valid reason to shoot these innocent animals,” she said.

One cat taken back to the shelter sustained a gunshot wound in its back. Aside from being traumatized, all 18 cats are expected to be ok.

Anyone with information should call the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348 or submit an anonymous tip.

