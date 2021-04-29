Ground broken on new Highway 29 interchange

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Construction is set to start Monday on a Highway 29 interchange in Brown County. State, county and village leaders broke ground on the $25 million project Wednesday afternoon.

The project is located in the villages of Hobart and Howard and includes the intersections of Wisconsin 29 and 32 near County U and County VV.

The interchange has been in the works for more than a decade. It will provide a safe connection for drivers going to Howard and Hobart.

State transportation data show more than 20,000 vehicles pass through that corridor every day.

Area businesses hope it will make it easier for customers to get to them.

“We hope that this interchange is going bring even more business and we know it will. We’re the first one coming into town here, off of 29 it will be a big part of our business,” said Michael Lenarduzzi, co-owner of D2 Sports Pub. It’s the first restaurant to open in Hobart’s Centennial Center in the last year.

Construction includes removal of the existing restricted crossing U-turn intersection at County VV, instead installing a diamond interchange.

The project also includes roundabouts, bicycle lanes and sidewalks.

“When we put in the bridge and the roundabouts, we’re going to have sidewalk and bicycle accommodations on the shoulders to get people from one side of the highway to the other. It’s going to be a huge advantage to get rid of this barrier in the area,” said Dan Segerstrom, project development supervisor for the DOT.

County and state leaders say it wouldn’t have been possible without securing $20 million in federal grant money.

“In the end, what you see here is a unified approach in terms of getting a project done,” said Brown County Executive, Troy Streckenbach.

A virtual construction update will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. via Microsoft Teams.

Construction will be done in phases over the next two years starting May 3.

