First Alert Weather: A few showers today, brighter heading toward the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not as much sunshine across the Wisconsin River Valley today but temperatures will still be fairly mild for this time of year. Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers and maybe a storm from midday into this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers are expected for this afternoon. (WSAW)

Showers are expected this afternoon, maybe a storm. (WSAW)

Showers will wind down by early this evening. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy to clear tonight. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Plenty of sunshine to wrap up the work week tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s. The weekend starts out with some great weather on Saturday. A fair amount of sunshine and warm. High in the mid 70s. Clouds are back on Sunday with showers and a chance of a storm. High in the mid 60s.

Sunshine for Friday and Saturday, showers or a storm on Sunday. (WSAW)

The clouds could hang around for Monday with showers possible. High in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with a chance of showers. High in the low 60s. More clouds than sun on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be the warmest day in the next few days. (WSAW)

