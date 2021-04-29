Advertisement

Evers says he’s listening to the people, not GOP lawmakers

Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he hasn’t met with Republican legislative leaders to discuss his $91 billion state budget proposal because he’s listening to what the people of Wisconsin want.

Evers went on to recommend that GOP lawmakers should do the same.

Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget committee are expected to vote as soon as next week to remove many of Evers’ priorities, such as expanding Medicaid and legalizing recreational marijuana, as they begin to create the next budget.

Evers joined with Democrats at a Thursday news conference outside of a Madison elementary school to tout his budget plan.

Republicans had no immediate comment.

