MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Registration is open for a Pfizer drive-thru vaccine clinic to be held next month at the Merrill Festival Grounds.

The Lincoln Health Department said the vaccine is limited so appointments are required. CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

The first dose will be administered on May 6. The second dose on May 27.

