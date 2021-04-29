Crews respond to car vs. cow crash

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Officials say a driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a cow early Thursday morning between Meadow Road and County Highway J on State Highway 52 near the town of Easton.

Lieutenant Seubert with the Marathon County Sheriff’s office tells NewsChannel 7 that following the impact, the vehicle caught fire in the ditch alongside the highway.

The driver was able to get out of the car and the dead cow was removed from the road.

The highway is now open to traffic. The name of the driver hasn’t been released at this time.

