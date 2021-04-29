City of Wausau implements ‘No Mow May’ to protect native bee pollinators

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau is implementing “No Mow May” next month in an effort to protect native bee pollinators.

People who are participating can put up yellow signs showing people why their lawns are so shaggy during the month, and won’t get a penalty from the city.

“There’s an educational component so when you have a sign in your yard and your neighbors are wondering why you’re not mowing you can say well it’s to help the bees and other pollinators and it’s a very important month because it’s when they are coming out of hibernation and they need food to survive and grow,” Brad Lenz with the city of Wausau said.

All the information about the bees in the area will be collected and analyzed after the month is over.

To participate, you must live in Wausau and register here. You can pick up your yard sign at city hall.

