MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Brewers announced that they have selected Auburndale native Jordan Zimmermann from the Alternate Training Site.

RHP Jordan Zimmermann selected from the Alternate Training Site.



RHP Patrick Weigel optioned to the Alternate Training Site. pic.twitter.com/PDXbeblM03 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 29, 2021

Zimmermann joins J.P. Feyereisen as two former UW-Stevens Point standouts on the Brewers’ roster.

