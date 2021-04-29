Advertisement

Brewers place Corbin Burnes on the Injured List

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers in the first inning in a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Brewers have placed starting pitcher Corbin Burnes on the Injured List without an injury designation.

This is the 16th player Milwaukee has placed on the IL.

Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell said that he cannot discuss a timeline.

Burnes has been one of the best starters in baseball this season with a 1.53 ERA in five games started.

