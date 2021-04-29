Brewers place Corbin Burnes on the Injured List

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Brewers have placed starting pitcher Corbin Burnes on the Injured List without an injury designation.

This is the 16th player Milwaukee has placed on the IL.

Brewers’ manager Craig Counsell said that he cannot discuss a timeline.

Burnes has been one of the best starters in baseball this season with a 1.53 ERA in five games started.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.