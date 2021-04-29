Advertisement

Bay Beach to open Saturday

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of Northeast Wisconsin’s most popular attractions is set to open this weekend. Bay Beach Amusement Park will open its gates Saturday morning at 10.

To say the summer of 2020 at Bay Beach was a quiet one would be an understatement. “We had a significant reduction in the amount of people coming out here and thus, a reduction in the amount of money we were able to take in,” says Jason Arnoldi. Bay Beach Manager.

The drop in city revenue was from $3.6 million in 2019, pre-pandemic, to less than $1 million last year.

But with a new season just around the corner, Arnoldi is banking on attendance being closer to normal.

“It’s hard to know, I think people are wanting to get outside and what better place to come outside where you can ride some rides and picnic, picnic tables are all back up this year so folks can bring their own food if they’d like to, otherwise we have affordable food in all our areas, so we’re hoping that people are a little more comfortable now with it and have seen what we did last year, know that we take their safety seriously so maybe they’ll come back out, start to have a good time again,” says Arnoldi.

Arnoldi says safety measures put in place last year will continue, like sanitizing rides more often instead of just daily.

While guests are encouraged to wear a mask, they won’t be required unless you’re inside one of the buildings.

Arnoldi says he can’t remember looking more forward to opening day.

“Seeing people out here enjoying the rides again, I mean that’s what makes the job worthwhile, it makes it fun to work out here, so can’t wait to get back at it on Saturday,” says Arnoldi with a smile.

Bay Beach will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. before opening daily on May 26.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game
DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Anthony Bishop, 29
Dash camera video shows Rothschild break-in suspect stealing squad car, leading police on chase

Latest News

The city of Wausau is implementing “No Mow May” next month in an effort to protect native bee...
City of Wausau implements ‘No Mow May’ to protect native bee pollinators
Health professionals encourage people not to skip second dose of vaccine
Many Americans skipping second COVID vaccine
Wausau Events is trying to balance bringing back a sense of normalcy and making room for...
Summer event planning balances bringing back normalcy, keeping people safe
Looking back at Cole Caufield’s ‘crazy’ career at SPASH
Looking back at Cole Caufield’s ‘crazy’ career at SPASH
Vice President Kamala Harris attends a virtual roundtable on migration on Monday.
Vice President Harris coming to Wisconsin