Wisconsin State Fair to be held in August, mask requirement decision not yet made

In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, fairgoers ride on the Wave Swinger at sunset at the...
In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, fairgoers ride on the Wave Swinger at sunset at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wis.. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)(Carrie Antlfinger | AP)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 170th Wisconsin State Fair will be held in August.

Organizers say the event will be Aug. 5-15. COVID health precautions will be followed. Guidance for state facilities regarding mask mandates at the time of the event will be followed. “We do not currently have details for mask requirements during [the] State Fair,” a message on the fair’s website stated.

