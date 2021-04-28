Wisconsin State Fair to be held in August, mask requirement decision not yet made

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 170th Wisconsin State Fair will be held in August.

Organizers say the event will be Aug. 5-15. COVID health precautions will be followed. Guidance for state facilities regarding mask mandates at the time of the event will be followed. “We do not currently have details for mask requirements during [the] State Fair,” a message on the fair’s website stated.

We are excited to announce the 170th Wisconsin State Fair will take place in accordance with health guidelines at the... Posted by Wisconsin State Fair on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

