Wisconsin receives over $21 million to help pay overdue utility bills

The money will be used to help over 36,000 Wisconsin utility customers pay their overdue utility bills.(WCAX)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Over $21 million in federal funding will be used to assist in paying overdue utility bills in Wisconsin.

According to an announcement made by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, the money will be used to help over 36,000 Wisconsin utility customers pay their overdue utility bills.

Money for the initiative comes from the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and are distributed through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.

Evers said that it has been a tough year for people to make ends meet, but is hopeful that this will help Wisconsin residents with their utility bills.

“We’re working every day to ensure families, our state, and our economy can bounce back from this pandemic, and part of that is making sure households across the state can keep their lights on and their utilities running,” said Evers.

Because the funds were distributed according to previously-submitted applications to the program, the Wisconsin Dept. of Administration Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources indicated that eligible households did not need to apply to receive this assistance.

In March, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted unanimously to allow the statewide moratorium on utility disconnections to expire on April 15.

In April, Gov. Evers signed a bill to fund the Citizens Utility Board, which is intended to help lower utility costs in the state.

