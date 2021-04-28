Advertisement

Vote to name peregrine falcon chicks begins, honoring heroes and helpers of the pandemic

Vote to name our peregrine falcon chicks after the heroes and helpers of the pandemic
Vote to name our peregrine falcon chicks after the heroes and helpers of the pandemic(Wisconsin Public Serivce)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - To recognize the heroes and helpers of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies are naming this year’s peregrine falcon chicks in their honor.

Starting Tuesday and running through Tuesday, May 11, you can vote for your favorite heroes and helpers’ names.

The top names will be given to the falcon chicks born at WPS and We Energies power plants across the state.

Choose from:

Beaker — in honor of the scientists whose research and breakthroughs have helped keep us informed and safe.

Cargo in honor of the U.S. Postal Service and delivery drivers who have made sure we received important letters and packages all year long.

Checkers in honor of the grocery store checkers, baggers, and stockers making sure we can safely feed our families.

Cheers — in honor of the toast we’ll give when we can clink our glasses together in restaurants and bars once more, and the chefs, waiters, and bartenders who will make it possible.

Energizer in honor of the utility workers who have kept the lights on and the energy flowing to our homes, hospitals, and schools.

Fauci — in honor of all the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to take care of us when we needed it the most. Named after Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Harvest in honor of the farmers who are getting fresh produce, meat, and dairy products to our tables.

Hugs — in honor of the parents, guardians, and caregivers who are balancing more tasks than ever before and still manage to give the best hugs.

Keanu — in honor of all of the bus drivers who have gotten us to our destinations safely (much like Keanu Reeves’ character in the movie Speed).

Kizzmekia in honor of everyone who is helping to provide vaccines. Named after Kizzmekia Corbett, an American viral immunologist at the Vaccine Research Center at NIAID.

Murrow — in honor of all of today’s reporters, editors, and photojournalists making sure we’re well-informed. Named after famed journalist Edward R. Murrow.

Siren in honor of the police officers, firefighters, and EMTs who have kept us safe while responding to emergencies.

Sparkle in honor of the cleaning crews called in to sanitize homes and workspaces and leave them sparkling clean.

Sprocket in honor of the manufacturers who have made sure we’re stocked up on essentials.

Teach in honor of the teachers who have had the difficult task of educating our kids both in the classroom and online.

Courage in honor of anyone else who may not fit into these categories, but who made sacrifices to help others in need.

You can vote as many times as you want to make sure your favorite names make the cut.

You can take a look at the falcon chicks as they grow here.

