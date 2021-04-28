Advertisement

Sun Country Airlines to offer nonstop flights out of Green Bay

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking to escape the cold next winter, a new airline coming to the area can help you do just that.

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is set to welcome a new partner.

Sun Country Airlines announced today it will begin nonstop service from Green Bay to both Florida and Arizona starting in December.

“Beginning in December of this year, Sun Country Airlines will begin nonstop service to two great cities, Fort Myers, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona,” says GRB Airport Director Marty Piette.

Piette says discussions with Sun Country have been in the works for three years, and while the pandemic threw a wrench in things, the timing now couldn’t be better.

“The pandemic obviously slowed things down quite a bit, but it’s also presented some opportunities, we’re seeing now that most of our traffic is all leisure travelers, visiting friends and family, going on vacation,” says Piette.

Piette says the airport’s traffic is now back to 75-percent of what it was pre-pandemic, and for those looking to escape the cold next winter, the time to plan is now.

“And you can book now at suncountry.com for as little as $79 one way, so very affordable opportunity to get some sunshine and some heat,” says Jessica Wheeler, Sun Country Airlines Senior Director of Marketing.

The seasonal service will run from December through April, with flights twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

While the first year will be a market test, the airport is confident demand for the flights won’t be a problem.

“We’ve looked at the date, Sun Country has looked at the data, the market is there, so it’s a matter of selling the service and making sure people are aware of the Sun Country brand, which is a great quality, low cost carrier, so we’re pretty confident this will do well and lead to bigger and better things,” says Piette.

