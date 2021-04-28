Summer event planning balances bringing back normalcy, keeping people safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it’s safe to go maskless outside if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s the latest update on changing guidelines as more Americans get vaccinated. Is that affecting how Wausau is planning summer events?

Wausau Events is trying to balance bringing back a sense of normalcy and making room for flexibility because guidelines are changing.

The stage is set for summer events like Concerts on the Square to come back to Wausau.

“I think this green space is looking a little green out here and we need some lawn chairs out here on the 400 Block,” said Wausau Events Director Lindsey Lewitzke with a laugh.

Wausau Events says it can’t anticipate what the COVID guidelines will be this summer, but it’s focusing on keeping events locally targeted to limit spread.

“We wanted to try to make sure that our events are locally based to make sure that we can help the community,” Lewitske said.

But she says what will help the community isn’t clear just yet, so they’re not setting any mask or distancing guidelines in stone. She says to stay up-to-date on any announcements through their social media channels.

“We do not have a sweeping requirement, but as we get closer, we’ll be able to hone in on what we’re looking at this year, it may be something, it may be nothing,” she said.

One thing you will see on the 400 Block on July 10th—the organizers of Taste N Glow Balloonfest, Steve and Nancy Woller, announced Wednesday you’ll be able to take a shuttle there from Chalkfest every 30 minutes for most of the day.

“Wausau Events had suggested we sponsor a shuttle from Chalkfest to Balloonfest, just like it’s been done for many years,” Nancy Woller said.

The shuttle is part of a partnership they’re announcing with the City of Wausau and Wausau Events.

“We just felt that it would be a great way to unify our community by showing we’re all working on this wonderful event together, because we certainly understand the impact on the businesses and nonprofits and the community as a whole, emotionally,” Woller said.

The Wollers say they’re not going to require masks because of the lower case count and hope for most people to be vaccinated. The CDC is still recommending people wear a mask in large crowds outside.

“We’re going to still say, please wear a mask if that is your inclination, but we’re not going to be able to require that, because so many have been vaccinated and it is outside,” Woller said.

They are trying to accommodate people’s varying comfort levels by live-streaming some events and making space for people to view the balloons from their cars.

Balloonfest is planned for July 9-11. There will not be an admission fee, but there is a suggested donation of food and non-perishables for local food pantries. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.