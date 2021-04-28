Stevens Point city staff plant ceremonial tree in honor of Arbor Day

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In recognition of Arbor Day, Stevens Point staff planted a ceremonial tree Tuesday.

This day also marked a celebratory occasion, as Stevens Point recognizes its 40th year as a Tree City USA recipient, and its 16th year as a Growth Award recipient, both from the Arbor Day Foundation. The Growth Award is awarded to communities for higher levels of tree care.

“There’s no shortage of Tree Cities... but I don’t think there are very many, that have been doing it for forty years and, normally, we plant- you know a couple of trees here and there. This is quite a stretch- out in the industrial park,” Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

The city is partnering with Midstate Technical College (MSTC) to plant 31 trees along the EM Copps Street. The city has been partnering with MSTC for the past 15 years. Students helped with tree plantings, small tree pruning, and Emerald Ash Borer awareness.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.