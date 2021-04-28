Professional gamer discusses dealing with headaches, benefits of mindfulness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an exponential increase in screen time, especially among gamers. According to new research, 92% of gamers reported spending more time gaming during the pandemic.

One of the unintended consequences is more headaches.

Clinical psychologist and head pain expert, Dr. Elizabeth Seng, as well as professional gamer Nadeshot share some techniques to help alleviate the pain incorporating mindfulness.

