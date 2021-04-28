Advertisement

Portage County man convicted of killing wife’s lover asks for new trial

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Apr. 28, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Attorneys for a Portage County man serving a life sentence for shooting and killing a man having an affair with his wife is asking for a new trial.

Steven Breneman, 34, was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years. He was convicted of murdering Donald Brewer, 45. Brewer died May 5, 2018. Breneman stated he acted in self-defense.

A brief filed with the Court of Appeals states the jury was not properly informed it could find Breneman’s belief of self-defense reasonable even if it was mistaken.

The court of appeals could release its decision next month.

