Police contacted after cat in carrier left outside overnight at Marshfield pet shelter
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff at the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter have contacted police after they said a person dropped a cat in a carrier off overnight, leaving it next to the dumpster. They said the cat was outside in its carrier for 7 hours.
Staff said the act is animal abandonment and it’s illegal. Staff called the person’s actions ‘frustrating’.
