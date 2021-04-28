Police contacted after cat in carrier left outside overnight at Marshfield pet shelter

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff at the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter have contacted police after they said a person dropped a cat in a carrier off overnight, leaving it next to the dumpster. They said the cat was outside in its carrier for 7 hours.

Staff said the act is animal abandonment and it’s illegal. Staff called the person’s actions ‘frustrating’.

At 7am this morning we found a cat in a carrier by our dumpsters. She is spayed and front declawed and very stressed... Posted by Marshfield Area Pet Shelter on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.