Police contacted after cat in carrier left outside overnight at Marshfield pet shelter

The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter said a cat was left outside on April 28.
The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter said a cat was left outside on April 28.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff at the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter have contacted police after they said a person dropped a cat in a carrier off overnight, leaving it next to the dumpster. They said the cat was outside in its carrier for 7 hours.

Staff said the act is animal abandonment and it’s illegal. Staff called the person’s actions ‘frustrating’.

At 7am this morning we found a cat in a carrier by our dumpsters. She is spayed and front declawed and very stressed...

Posted by Marshfield Area Pet Shelter on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

