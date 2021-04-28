Marshfield Native Daulton Varsho called up to the MLB

PHEONIX, Ari. (WSAW) - Marshfield native Daulton Varsho was recalled to the MLB by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced via Twitter.

The #Dbacks recall catcher/outfielder Daulton Varsho and pitcher Riley Smith from the Alternate Training Site.



Kole Calhoun (left hamstring strain) and Taylor Widener (right groin strain, retroactive to April 25) were placed on the 10-day IL. — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 28, 2021

This will be Varsho’s second stint with the big league club after appearing in 37 games last year. He hit three home runs with a .188 batting average. He has been with the club’s alternate camp this season.

Varsho has spent his entire career in the Diamondbacks organization after being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB draft.

