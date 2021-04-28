Advertisement

Marshfield Native Daulton Varsho called up to the MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Daulton Varsho (12) runs to the dugout during of a spring training...
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Daulton Varsho (12) runs to the dugout during of a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Scottdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHEONIX, Ari. (WSAW) - Marshfield native Daulton Varsho was recalled to the MLB by the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced via Twitter.

This will be Varsho’s second stint with the big league club after appearing in 37 games last year. He hit three home runs with a .188 batting average. He has been with the club’s alternate camp this season.

Varsho has spent his entire career in the Diamondbacks organization after being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 MLB draft.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Anthony Bishop, 29
Dash camera video shows Rothschild break-in suspect stealing squad car, leading police on chase
DCI outside Green Bay Autoc
Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon

Latest News

Podcast Logo
Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 52: Preparing for Draft Day
CBS This Morning - Bag Toss Dorchester, WI (WSAW)
CBS This Morning - Bag Toss Dorchester, WI (WSAW)
Prep Highlights 4/27/21
Prep Highlights 4/27/21
Prep Highlights 4/27