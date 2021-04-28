Marshfield council decides interim solution to mayor vacancy

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield common council took action on three big issues facing the city, those being what to do about the vacant mayor position, how it would fill positions on the fire and police commission, and what the next steps were for a complaint filed against two FPC members.

The council tabled discussion and action of these issues in its last regular meeting for the city to gather more information and wait for the newly elected members of the council to formally join and weigh in.

Last week, the council voted Nick Poeschel in as council president. Tom Witzel did not run for another term as council president.

Mayor vacancy

Tuesday, the council voted to allow the council president to be acting mayor for the city in the interim. Council members were adamant that they believed the citizens should be the ones to elect their mayor, rather than have the council choose the mayor in the interim. Members also noted they did not want taxpayers to take on the estimate of $25,000 in the cost of hosting a special election when the seat would be up for election again a few months later. The mayor’s seat will be up for regular election in spring of 2022.

In the meantime, the council noted it wanted to be educated about different options of forms of city government. Currently, the city has a weak-mayor form where the mayor is more of a symbolic position and has a few powers like tie-breaking.

Fire and Police Commission appointments

Typically, the mayor has the authority to offer a recommendation to the council for people to fill vacancies or available positions on citizen boards and commissions, like the FPC. There were two openings on that commission. One commissioner resigned citing family and work obligations. The other, Randy Gershman’s term was up.

According to council member, Ed Wagner, the member whose term was up, did not seek to remain on the commission, alluding to Gershman.

“(He) very graciously decided that it was best for the city if he did not apply again,” Wagner stated.

The council approved the appointments the former council president, Tom Witzel, submitted. The two FPC members are Bill Penker and Steve Meek. Penker will hold for the full five-year term and Meek will serve the remainder of the other commissioner’s term, which is up next year.

According to Witzel, Penker submitted a letter of interest in March. Witzel said he had served on the police and fire commission in Neillsville, had an extensive public safety background, was on several commissions in the city, and has a police academy certificate from the Fox Valley Technical Institute. Witzel noted Penker’s thoughtfulness on how he has handled other city issues made him a “logical choice.”

Witzel said he sought Meek out after the commissioner’s resignation. He said officers past and present have indicated that they wanted to have a person on the commission who had been an officer in the city.

“They would have some level of inside knowledge or maybe some feedback in terms of how things should be run,” Witzel said. He noted he had worked with Meek as a police auxiliary member and said he had great respect for him.

Complaint against fire and police commissioners

Hap Wolfgram, the city attorney, presented his review of the complaint about 100 citizens of Marshfield filed against two FPC members, Randy Gershman and Andy Keogh, to determine if it was filed properly under Wis. Statute Chapter 17.

Wolfgram said the complaint was missing one formality for it to be filed properly. Specifically, at least one citizen of Marshfield had to verify that the contents of the complaint are truthful and based on their knowledge.

“On the very day that the complaints were received, I did reach out to at least the representative of the complainants, indicating that I had observed that that was a deficiency,” Wolfgram said. “At that time, council member Witzel was council president and he authorized me to share with them the concern and give them the option to remedy that defect and as of today my understanding is that that hadn’t been done.”

He stated that based on the fact that the complaint was not filed properly, the council had no authority to take any action on the complaint. The council ultimately voted that it would not take action on the complaint because it did not have the authority to do so.

If anyone wanted to file a new complaint against the existing commission member in that original complaint, Wolfgram said they would be able to do so, but they would need that verification signature.

The council members were very cognizant of the pain the city and its citizen have gone through over the past year and want to move forward positively. The city remains without a police chief at this time too. At the last FPC meeting, commissioners decided to table discussions about how to proceed with finding a replacement for the police chief until the new, full commission could be present.

