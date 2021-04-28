Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic Health System resumes use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System will resume issuing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The one-dose vaccine will be at limited Marshfield Clinic sites, according to a news release from the organization.

U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

The government found 15 vaccine recipients who developed a blood clot. Nearly 8 million people have been given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

Federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fighting the pandemic — and the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Anthony Bishop, 29
Dash camera video shows Rothschild break-in suspect stealing squad car, leading police on chase
Maggie Geiger and her dad, Wayne Rau, are hoping to win the Coed division at the American...
Clark County father, daughter chasing cornhole world championship

Latest News

April is Stress Awareness Month - Helpful Tips to Cope
April is Stress Awareness Month - Helpful Tips to Cope
Wisconsin schools required to teach Holocaust under new law
Pet Project: Meet Seldwen
Pet Project: Meet Seldwen
In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, fairgoers ride on the Wave Swinger at sunset at the...
Wisconsin State Fair to be held in August, mask requirement decision not yet made