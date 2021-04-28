Marshfield Clinic Health System resumes use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System will resume issuing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The one-dose vaccine will be at limited Marshfield Clinic sites, according to a news release from the organization.

U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

The government found 15 vaccine recipients who developed a blood clot. Nearly 8 million people have been given the J&J shot. All were women, most under age 50. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

Federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fighting the pandemic — and the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

