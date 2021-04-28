Advertisement

Many Americans skipping second Covid vaccine

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The CDC is reporting, more than 5 million people in the U.S. have not gone back to get their second dose of the vaccine after receiving their first.

Community Health Educator Eryn Leahy at the Portage County Health Department said some of those are concerns over possible side effects, trying to hold the vaccine for someone else, or people are simply forgetting.

She said this can’t continue to happen because both doses are needed for full immunity and getting just the first dose will not fully protect you. While the concern of side effects is legit, it’s completely normal to experience them.

“If things do come up, it’s important that you communicate with the provider that you’re not able to make it, but it’s really important to reschedule that second dose and make sure that you do get the second dose,” Leahy said.

Vaccine supply is not an issue and she said getting vaccinated is key to ending the pandemic.

The Portage County Health Department is now offering walk-ins for the vaccine on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

It’s also important to go to the same provider for both shots and to receive the same type of vaccine, Moderna or Pfizer.

Going to the same provider allows the state to have a more accurate count of people vaccinated.

“Getting the vaccine right now is our best tool that we have to end the pandemic and get back to doing some of the things that we love to do prior to the pandemic,” Marshfield Clinic Health System Clinical Quality Specialist Meranda Eggebrecht said.

She said all vaccines are safe and effective and encourages everyone to get the vaccine unless you have an allergic reaction, you should consult a doctor.

Side effects are temporary. If you have questions about the vaccine, be sure to reach out to your health care provider.

