WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday the Bridge Street Bridge will again be reduced to one lane in each direction, according to the city of Wausau.

In a news release, city officials say the lane closure will be in place for two days.

It is necessary to complete work relating to last year’s bridge deck resurfacing project.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.