Advertisement

Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market issues recall of packaged meats

Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market in Antigo issued a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of...
Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market in Antigo issued a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of fully cooked meat products Tuesday.(KOSA)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market in Antigo issued a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of fully cooked meat products Tuesday.

The recalled products include:

  • Bacon, packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30, and April 6
  • Smoked pork chops, packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30, and April 6
  • Bacon ends and pieces, packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30, and April 6
  • Smoked polish sausage, packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1
  • Snack sticks, packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1
  • Summer sausage, packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), this is a Class II recall, which means there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. The agency reported evidence was collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Ken Schmidt, owner, at (715) 623-3554.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Bishop, 29
Dash camera video shows Rothschild break-in suspect stealing squad car, leading police on chase
Police are responding to a 'critical incident' at the Oak Ridge Apartment Homes in Weston.
DOJ: Woman in Weston incident was stabbed to death by man police shot
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game
Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids Jan. 12, 2020
Lincoln High School students to be released early following report of threat

Latest News

REGI is helping injured loons in northcentral Wisconsin.
REGI seeing an increase in injured loons
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant
Vote to name our peregrine falcon chicks after the heroes and helpers of the pandemic
Vote to name peregrine falcon chicks begins, honoring heroes and helpers of the pandemic
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is calling on gardeners, paddlers and...
DNR calling on gardeners, paddlers and hikers to report invasive flowers