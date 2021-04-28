Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market issues recall of packaged meats

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market in Antigo issued a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of fully cooked meat products Tuesday.

The recalled products include:

Bacon, packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30, and April 6

Smoked pork chops, packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30, and April 6

Bacon ends and pieces, packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30, and April 6

Smoked polish sausage, packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1

Snack sticks, packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1

Summer sausage, packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), this is a Class II recall, which means there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product. The agency reported evidence was collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Ken Schmidt, owner, at (715) 623-3554.

