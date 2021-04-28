Advertisement

Investigation underway at 199Ride locations in Appleton, Ashwaubenon

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - State agencies could be seen outside multiple 199Ride locations in Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon as part of an investigation.

Investigators could be seen at the 199Ride locations in Appleton and Ashwaubenon.

Action 2 News crews saw the Division of Criminal Investigation at the Ashwaubenon location, as well as a top investigator with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Unmarked police cars were spotted outside the Appleton location Tuesday afternoon.

Wisconsin Department of Justice officials say they aren’t able to provide many details, however they say this is an isolated event, and the public doesn’t need to be concerned about any safety risks.

Authorities have not said what the investigation involves as of this time.

199Ride locations in La Crosse and Wausau were shut down months ago.

Few details have been released at this time, check back for more information as it becomes available.

