Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 52: Preparing for Draft Day

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Amerst native Garrett Groshek is preparing for the NFL draft after four seasons in five years with the Wisconsin Badgers. The running back has gone through an extensive training process and now will sit and wait for draft day.

Matt Infield talks with Groshek about the journey he’s taken to get to draft day and what those three days will be like waiting for a phone call.

