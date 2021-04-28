Advertisement

First Alert Weather - Some sunshine returns for Wednesday

By Chad Franzen
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

There were a handful of stronger storms throughout central Wisconsin Tuesday, with slightly cooler and less humid conditions pushing into Wisconsin for Wednesday.  While the shower chances will remain low for Wednesday, there will be a handful that do develop throughout the day.   Rain totals from Tuesday ranged from a trace, to over 2″ in parts of Langlade, Menominee and Shawano Counties.

Hit and miss showers showing a wide range in rainfall amounts from Tuesday.
Hit and miss showers showing a wide range in rainfall amounts from Tuesday.(WSAW)

Some sunshine will return at times for Wednesday, as well as a few areas of drizzle and sprinkles throughout the day.  Temperatures will climb to around 60°, which is within a degree or two of the average highs for this time of year.  Expect areas of fog to develop by Thursday morning, with temperatures back in the 40s.

High pressure will build back into the region for Thursday evening throughout the end of the week, with temperatures dropping back into the 50s and lower 60s for the end of the week.

Temperatures return to the 70s this weekend
Temperatures return to the 70s this weekend(WSAW)

Expect warmer weather to return for the weekend, with another round of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night and again for Sunday evening, as temperatures quickly climb into the 70s at times for the weekend.

The early part of May still looks a little cool and unsettled at times throughout the first week, with some moderation in temperatures toward the middle of May.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Anthony Bishop, 29
Dash camera video shows Rothschild break-in suspect stealing squad car, leading police on chase
Daniel Defosse says he lost thousands to a contractor who never completed the work.
Wisconsin Dells veteran loses thousands to paving scam
Maggie Geiger and her dad, Wayne Rau, are hoping to win the Coed division at the American...
Clark County father, daughter chasing cornhole world championship

Latest News

Prep Highlights 4/27/21
Prep Highlights 4/27/21
Marshfield Common Council
Marshfield council decides interim solution to mayor vacancy
Loons Getting Injured 4/27/2021
Loons Getting Injured 4/27/2021
City Officials Make Big Decisions 2/27/2021
City Officials Make Big Decisions 2/27/2021