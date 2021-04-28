First Alert Weather - Some sunshine returns for Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

There were a handful of stronger storms throughout central Wisconsin Tuesday, with slightly cooler and less humid conditions pushing into Wisconsin for Wednesday. While the shower chances will remain low for Wednesday, there will be a handful that do develop throughout the day. Rain totals from Tuesday ranged from a trace, to over 2″ in parts of Langlade, Menominee and Shawano Counties.

Hit and miss showers showing a wide range in rainfall amounts from Tuesday. (WSAW)

Some sunshine will return at times for Wednesday, as well as a few areas of drizzle and sprinkles throughout the day. Temperatures will climb to around 60°, which is within a degree or two of the average highs for this time of year. Expect areas of fog to develop by Thursday morning, with temperatures back in the 40s.

High pressure will build back into the region for Thursday evening throughout the end of the week, with temperatures dropping back into the 50s and lower 60s for the end of the week.

Temperatures return to the 70s this weekend (WSAW)

Expect warmer weather to return for the weekend, with another round of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday night and again for Sunday evening, as temperatures quickly climb into the 70s at times for the weekend.

The early part of May still looks a little cool and unsettled at times throughout the first week, with some moderation in temperatures toward the middle of May.

