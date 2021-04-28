DNR urges Wisconsinites to look out for invasive, poisonous plant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin gardeners, paddlers and hikers are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for an aggressive invasive plant that is poisonous.

The Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that lesser celandine, a plant whose yellow flowers would be visible now, invade forests, wetlands and shoreland areas. It can also invade upland areas and disturbed areas, such as lawns.

The plant can kill off spring wildflowers in woodlands, the DNR added, but are also poisonous to livestock and humans.

DNR Invasive Species Specialist Jason Granberg explained that this plant is on the state’s invasive species rule.

“Lesser celandine has been found only in a few areas in Wisconsin, and early detection is the key to stopping invasive species,” said Granberg.

The invasive plant has been found in the Milwaukee-metropolitan area and Lake Geneva, as well as in Madison and Rock County.

The DNR noted the plant usually lives in moist forest soils and forested riverbanks.

