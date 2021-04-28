COVID-19 pandemic leaves homeowners wanting more green spaces

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Local landscapers say they are in for a busy summer and spring with so many wanting to add some green space to their homes.

David Sether with Re ViDesign said his company gets 4-5 calls for backyard renovations every day. While landscape companies are usually busy this time of year, Sether said the business they are seeing this year is different.

“It just started to take off and it just got totally insane. Last year we started to see things pick up, but this year we are getting calls non-stop,” Sether said.

The influx, Sether assumes stems from the COVID-19 pandemic that left families at home without any outdoor spaces, and extra money in their pockets from stimulus checks.

Now families are looking to improve their yards and create better living spaces. Sether said many clients are looking to create spaces that they can host in when their friends and family are fully vaccinated.

“A lot of the people their only opportunities for a while to get together with family or friends or whatever is outside. It’s kind of like the best place to do it,” Sether said.

Due to the influx of private backyard projects, Re ViDesign is booking projects for 2022. At this time they are mostly full for the summer, but can sometimes squeeze projects in.

