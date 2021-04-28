Advertisement

COVID-19 pandemic leaves homeowners wanting more green spaces

While landscape companies are usually busy this time of year, Sether said the business they are seeing this year is different.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Local landscapers say they are in for a busy summer and spring with so many wanting to add some green space to their homes.

David Sether with Re ViDesign said his company gets 4-5 calls for backyard renovations every day. While landscape companies are usually busy this time of year, Sether said the business they are seeing this year is different.

“It just started to take off and it just got totally insane. Last year we started to see things pick up, but this year we are getting calls non-stop,” Sether said.

The influx, Sether assumes stems from the COVID-19 pandemic that left families at home without any outdoor spaces, and extra money in their pockets from stimulus checks.

Now families are looking to improve their yards and create better living spaces. Sether said many clients are looking to create spaces that they can host in when their friends and family are fully vaccinated.

“A lot of the people their only opportunities for a while to get together with family or friends or whatever is outside. It’s kind of like the best place to do it,” Sether said.

Due to the influx of private backyard projects, Re ViDesign is booking projects for 2022. At this time they are mostly full for the summer, but can sometimes squeeze projects in.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player hit in the head with bat at youth baseball game
Cam Besonen
UPDATE: Authorities locate body of missing autistic teen in Upper Michigan
Cynthia Thompson, 20, and her friend Tyler Peterson, 19, hit a bear on a Minnesota highway in...
‘I thought that I was going to die’: Friends crash into bear on highway at 70 mph
Anthony Bishop, 29
Dash camera video shows Rothschild break-in suspect stealing squad car, leading police on chase
Maggie Geiger and her dad, Wayne Rau, are hoping to win the Coed division at the American...
Clark County father, daughter chasing cornhole world championship

Latest News

April is Stress Awareness Month - Helpful Tips to Cope
April is Stress Awareness Month - Helpful Tips to Cope
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin reports 34 COVID-19 deaths, most since mid-February
Wisconsin schools required to teach Holocaust under new law
Pet Project: Meet Seldwen
Pet Project: Meet Seldwen