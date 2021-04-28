Advertisement

Better Business Bureau: Think twice before posting senior pictures

By Heather Foster
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It seems harmless and fun! A bunch of friends on Facebook or other social media are sharing their senior portraits, including the high school name and graduation year, to support the graduating class of 2021.

Watch out, scammers or hackers who surf through social media sites will see these #ClassOf2021 posts, and will now have the name of your high school and graduation year, which are common online security questions. All it takes is an internet search to reveal more information about you, such as family members, your real name, birth date, or even where you live.

Susan Bach with the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin discusses safer options aside from posting those pictures on the internet.

