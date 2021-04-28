April is Stress Awareness Month: expert in mindfulness shares ways to cope

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mental health awareness has been a big focus during the pandemic, as more people are seeking help for anxiety, depression and stress. In time for Stress Awareness Month in April, Gabby Ortega, a trained psychologist, talked about techniques for reducing stress.

Ortega said it’s important to think of your mental health as equally important to your physical health.

“It’s because it’s all connected, and actually studies show that stress is a killer,” she said. “It actually causes so much disfunction within our physical self, within our mental self, and so we start with mental health, but it actually does permeate into other areas of our health.”

Ortega added that it’s important to know that stress is there for a reason, to know what our limits are. She said it’s nothing that we want to ignore or shame ourselves about.

“Rather, look at and say ‘What is a healthy level of stress for me to be able to get the things done that I need to get done, to be able to show up for my job, my family and my responsibilities. But where is my tipping point?’ When you can kind of figure out where that tipping point is, you can really start to ease into practices that are going to help you relieve some of this stress.”

Sometimes that means rescheduling things or giving yourself healthy boundaries for those who are asking a lot of you.

“Or even giving yourself five minutes to deep breathe,” she said. “Anything small will help.”

Ortega is also certified in mindfulness-based stress reduction. She said to be mindful starts with awareness.

“So recognize when your body starts to feel activated and your stress is starting to come on, and that is really the principle of mindfulness, slowing way down and connecting our mind to our body experience.”

Some of the ways to be mindful that Ortega recommended would be to take 5 minutes to just enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and listen to some music. She said this is when you should put down your phones and other smart devices and turn off the TV. Also, she recommends going outside to enjoy and observe the peacefulness of nature.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.