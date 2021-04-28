Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in Waupaca County crash

By Heather Poltrock
Apr. 28, 2021
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another was seriously injured following a crash early Wednesday morning in Waupaca County.

At 2:34 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a rollover crash on County Highway U at Railroad Grade Rd in the Town of Weyauwega.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a driver traveling north entered a ditch, went back into the roadway and rolled several times. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Names and ages of the people involved were not released. The crash is under investigation.

