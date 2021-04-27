Advertisement

Website helps remote workers find cities that pay them to relocate

Appleton, Oshkosh potential partners
By Megan Kernan
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many U.S. cities are paying remote workers to relocate, offering different incentive packages, such as cash and tax credits, as the concept of remote work becomes more widespread. Due to COVID-19, remote work exploded over the past year and many cities are recruiting workers willing to relocate from high-priced and overcrowded neighborhoods. MakeMyMove is a free, online marketplace, aiming to connect employees with offers across the country.

“What we found is that a lot of communities were trying to attract these folks but there wasn’t a single site or service that helped them do that,” MakeMyMove Co-Founder, Evan Hock said.

Now, many companies are making remote work permanent, giving people more choice in where they live, with many wanting to relocate to a quiet neighborhood or less expensive, suburban, or rural areas.

“Maybe they want to be a little bit closer to family, maybe they want to buy a house and need to find a place that’s more affordable, could be that they want some land, or they want space,” Hock said.

The website launched in December 2020 and has taken off with 38 cities currently listed on the website. Hock says new cities are being added every week.

”There are some estimates as high as 60 million people are currently working remote and about half of those we expect to remain remote, even after the pandemic,” Hock said.

Financial incentives are being offered up to $20,000. All of the company’s co-founders came from Angie’s List, Hock said, and have an ample amount of experience building marketplaces. Hock said they will make the connection in these communities for you, so people can easily adjust to their new home.

“They recognize that bringing a company brings economic development. And one of the things that we do with communities is helping them calculate the actual value of these remote workers to the region, you know, so maybe they invest $10,000 for an incentive,” Hock explained. ”These remote workers are enormously valuable, you know, they bring their income, their tax revenue, all of their local spending.”

Hock said that MakeMyMove is working on partnering with Oshkosh and Appleton, to attract remote workers, but is still in the works.

“Oshkosh and Appleton, I think are perfectly situated for what our customers are looking for, you know, smaller town feel with plenty of amenities, close to Green Bay, and with plenty more amenities,” Hock explained. ”Certainly from an affordability standpoint, from having a unique culture and a community that people can plug into, I think we’re going to see a lot of folks being attracted to that region.”

To find more information about MakeMyMove, click here.

