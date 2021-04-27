Advertisement

Walk-ins now accepted at Marathon County vaccination clinic

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now accepting walk-in appointments. It’s located at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

Starting today, Tuesday, April 27, appointments are no longer required for the Community Vaccination Clinic at...

Posted by Marathon County Health Department on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the vaccine.

It’s located at the Center for Business and Industry on the NTC campus, 1000 Campus Drive, Wausau.

