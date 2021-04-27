Walk-ins now accepted at Marathon County vaccination clinic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now accepting walk-in appointments. It’s located at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

The clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Everyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the vaccine.

It’s located at the Center for Business and Industry on the NTC campus, 1000 Campus Drive, Wausau.

